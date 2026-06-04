Ethereum Exchange What to Check Before Sending

Exchanging Ethereum starts before you click send. First you need to verify the network, the address, the fee, the final amount, and the receiver’s conditions. If you want a calm reference point for the process itself, you can review the direction in advance on BTCChange24, but the final responsibility for a correct transfer still belongs to the sender: transactions on Ethereum and EVM networks are usually irreversible, and a network or address mistake can mean losing access to the funds.

First, confirm what exactly you are sending

People often use the word Ethereum for several different things at once: native ETH on Ethereum mainnet, ETH on L2 networks, wrapped versions of ETH, and ERC-20 tokens. For an exchange, this difference is critical: a service may accept ETH only on one network, while the user may be holding the asset on another.

Typical mistake. Someone sees a familiar 0x address and assumes they can send funds from any EVM network. The address may indeed look the same, but the receiving side may not support the selected network. In that case, the credit may be delayed, require manual review, or be impossible to recover.

Check the network, not just the address

Before sending, compare three elements: the sending network, the receiving network, and the asset itself. Ethereum mainnet, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, and BNB Smart Chain are different networks with different fee rules and support models. The fact that the address looks the same does not mean the transfer is automatically compatible.

read which network the exchange service or recipient specified;

make sure your wallet is sending from that exact network;

check that the token in your wallet matches the required asset;

do not rely only on the coin name shown in the interface;

if the amount is significant, send a small test transfer first when that is economically reasonable.

Address: copy it, verify it, never type it by hand

An Ethereum address is long, so manual entry is not safe. It is better to copy it from the receiver’s interface or scan a QR code, then verify the beginning and the end of the address. A full character-by-character check matters especially for large sums and new counterparties.

There is also malware that replaces addresses in the clipboard. That is why, after pasting, you should look again and confirm that the address still matches the original. If the wallet shows an ENS name, it is still worth verifying that it resolves to the address you expect.

Gas fees: why the final amount changes

Ethereum uses gas, a unit that measures computational cost. According to Ethereum documentation, the fee depends on the amount of gas used and the price per unit of gas, and that price includes the base fee and the priority fee. The fee is paid in ETH and can still be charged even if the transaction fails, as long as it was included on-chain.

A simple ETH transfer requires less computation than interacting with a smart contract or sending some tokens. During busy periods, the fee can rise sharply. That is why, before an exchange, you should check not only the rate but also how much ETH will remain after paying for gas.

Practical example. If you try to send almost your entire ETH balance, the wallet may not allow the transaction because some ETH must remain for the fee. If you are sending an ERC-20 token, you may still need ETH for gas on the relevant network.

What to check Why it matters How to reduce the risk Network The wrong network can lead to a failed or missing credit Match the network in your wallet with the network required by the receiver Address A wrong address is usually irreversible Copy it, verify the first and last characters, avoid manual entry Gas The fee affects both the final amount and the speed Check the current fee and leave enough ETH to pay it Amount The rate and the fee change what the receiver will actually get Calculate the final amount before confirming Memo / instructions ETH usually does not require it, but the service may provide special instructions Follow the receiving side’s exact requirements

Check the rate, lock period, and final amount to be received

During an exchange, it is important to distinguish the displayed rate from the final amount. The final result can be affected by network fees, possible spread, confirmation speed, market movement, and the service’s own rate-lock rules. You should never assume those conditions if they are not clearly stated.

Before sending, verify whether the rate is locked, for how long, what happens if the funds arrive late, and how the service handles an amount that differs from the original request. If the rules are unclear, it is better to ask before you send anything.

Network confirmations and transaction status

After sending, the transaction gets a hash. You can use it to track the status in a blockchain explorer such as Etherscan for Ethereum mainnet or the relevant explorer for an L2. Make sure you are checking the explorer that belongs to the network you actually used.

If the transaction takes too long to confirm, do not panic and do not blindly send the full amount again. First check the status: pending, failed, or successful. In some cases, the wallet lets you speed up or replace a transaction, but that requires understanding nonce handling and fee settings.

Token approvals and smart contracts

If you are not simply sending ETH but interacting with DeFi or moving a token through a smart contract, approvals may appear. That creates a separate risk: an overly broad approval can give a contract permission to move more tokens than you intended for a single operation.

Account abstraction and newer wallet models improve UX: they can bundle actions, help with gas handling, and simplify account recovery. But convenience does not replace review of the action you are signing. Before confirming, read exactly what permission the wallet is asking you to grant.

Quick checklist before sending

Make sure you are sending the correct asset: ETH or the exact ERC-20 token. Match the sending network with the receiving network. Copy the address and verify the beginning and the end after pasting. Leave enough ETH for gas if the network requires ETH for fees. Check the rate, the lock period, and the final amount. Save the transaction hash after sending. Do not send again until you understand the status of the first transaction.

Answers to common questions

Can ETH be recovered if I sent it to the wrong address? Usually no. If the address belongs to another person or an inaccessible wallet, the transaction cannot be cancelled. Recovery is only possible if the recipient controls the address and agrees to send the funds back. What happens if I send ETH on the wrong network? That depends on the recipient and their infrastructure. In some cases recovery is possible through manual support, and in others the service does not support that operation at all. That is why the network must be checked before sending. Why was the fee charged if the transaction did not complete? On Ethereum, gas pays for computation. If the transaction was included on-chain but the smart contract execution ended with an error, part or all of the fee may still be spent. Do I need a test transfer? For a large amount or a new address, a test transfer can reduce the risk, but you should account for paying the network fee twice. If fees are high, the decision depends on the amount and the importance of the extra check.

Conclusion

A safe Ethereum exchange is not a complicated technical ritual. It is a discipline of verification. The network, address, gas, asset, rate, and final amount all need to line up before you confirm the transaction. If even one point looks uncertain, it is better to stop and clarify the conditions than to try fixing an irreversible mistake after the transfer.