How Decentralized Finance Works in Practice

Decentralized finance in practice is not an abstract replacement for banks. It is a set of protocols where a user connects a wallet and executes transactions directly: swaps tokens, provides liquidity, borrows against collateral, stakes assets, or moves funds between networks. The main difference with DeFi is that the transaction logic is defined by a smart contract, while responsibility for the address, network, signature, and risk stays with the user.

What DeFi is made of

The base layer of DeFi is a blockchain such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, or another network. On top of it run smart contracts: programs that accept assets, store rules, and execute transactions without a traditional operator.

Users interact with a protocol through a wallet. They do not enter a login and password as they would in a bank. Instead, they connect an address and sign transactions. That signature confirms the action: swap tokens, add collateral, claim yield, or grant a contract permission to use a token.

Term explained. A smart contract is code on a blockchain that automatically follows predefined rules. But “automatic” does not mean “risk-free”: if the code has a flaw or the user signs a malicious action, the result can be a real financial loss.

Token swaps through a DEX

The most familiar DeFi use case is swapping tokens on a decentralized exchange. A user chooses a pair such as ETH/USDC, enters an amount, and signs the transaction. The trade is not matched through an exchange order book. Instead, it goes through a liquidity pool or a route that combines several pools.

The final price depends on liquidity, trade size, pool fees, and slippage. If a token has thin liquidity, even a relatively small buy can move the price sharply. That is why it is important to check the minimum received value before swapping.

Typical mistake. A beginner sees an attractive rate in the interface but does not check slippage or the token contract. As a result, they may buy a fake asset or receive much less than expected because liquidity is weak.

Liquidity pools and yield

A liquidity provider deposits a pair of assets into a pool, for example ETH and USDC. Traders swap through that pool and pay fees. Part of those fees is distributed to liquidity providers. On paper it can look like passive income, but in practice the position is exposed to price divergence between the two assets.

The main risk is called impermanent loss. If one asset rises or falls sharply relative to the other, the final value of the pooled position may be lower than it would have been if the user had simply held both assets separately. Fees can offset that effect, but there is no guarantee.

Lending and collateralized borrowing

In DeFi, users can deposit assets into a lending protocol and earn yield from borrowers. Another user can borrow funds, but in most cases they must post more collateral than the amount they borrow. For example, they may lock ETH and borrow stablecoins. If the collateral price falls, the position can be liquidated.

This is a key difference from a standard consumer loan: a DeFi loan is usually overcollateralized. The protocol does not know the borrower’s identity, so it protects itself through automatic liquidation. When the health factor of a position drops below the threshold, part of the collateral is sold to repay the debt.

Practical example. A user deposits a volatile asset as collateral and borrows stablecoins close to the maximum allowed level. The market drops overnight, the collateral loses value, and the position is liquidated before the user has time to add more margin.

Staking, liquid staking, and restaking

Staking means participating in the security of a proof-of-stake network or delegating assets to a validator. The user receives rewards, but may also face an unstaking period, validator risk, and changing yield. Liquid staking adds a liquid token that represents the staked position and can be used inside DeFi.

The advantage of liquid staking is flexibility: the asset keeps generating base yield while remaining usable across protocols. The downside is that it adds smart contract risk, the risk that the liquid token trades away from the underlying asset, and strategy risk if the user then reuses that token as collateral.

Bridges and working across multiple networks

DeFi rarely stays inside one network. A user may hold assets on Ethereum, swap on Arbitrum, use stablecoins on Base, and bridge part of their funds elsewhere. Bridges solve the problem of moving assets or messages between blockchains, but historically they have been one of the riskiest parts of the infrastructure.

Before using a bridge, it is important to verify the sending network, the destination network, the asset type, the fee, the estimated arrival time, and the reputation of the route. For larger amounts, it is sensible to start with a small test transfer.

Scenario What the user does Main risk DEX swap Exchanges one token for another Slippage, fake tokens, malicious approvals or signatures Liquidity provision Deposits assets into a pool Impermanent loss and smart contract risk Lending Supplies assets or borrows against collateral Liquidation if collateral value drops Bridge transfer Moves an asset between networks Wrong network, delay, infrastructure risk

How to start more safely

Use a separate wallet for DeFi instead of your main long-term storage wallet.

Start with small amounts and test transactions.

Verify the token contract address through the official website or a major aggregator.

Limit approvals and revoke old permissions from time to time.

Do not access protocols through links from direct messages or ads.

Calculate yield after fees, slippage, and potential losses.

Answers to common questions

Is DeFi suitable for beginners? Only for small amounts and simple transactions after learning the basic safety rules. Using a DeFi wallet as the main place to store all funds is a bad idea for a beginner. Is yield in DeFi guaranteed? No. Rates can change, fees reduce the final result, and the user still carries liquidation risk, smart contract risk, and asset price risk. Why does DeFi often require several confirmations? In many cases the user first grants a contract permission to use a token and then signs the actual transaction separately. This is normal, but every permission should be reviewed carefully.

Conclusion

In practice, DeFi works through wallets, smart contracts, and direct user responsibility. That creates flexibility: swaps, lending, liquidity provision, staking, and cross-chain activity are all available without a traditional intermediary.

But that freedom is not free. Before every transaction, the user needs to understand what they are signing, which asset they are using, where the liquidity comes from, and what specific risk they are taking on.