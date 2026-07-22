An Ethereum-to-Bitcoin exchange uses at least two addresses: ETH is sent to the order's deposit details, while a personal Bitcoin address receives the payout. A changed character, wrong network, or clipboard substitution can delay the order or cause an irreversible loss. This guide presents a practical way to verify both addresses, the networks, and the order conditions before authorizing a transaction.

The two addresses in an ETH-to-BTC exchange

The addresses in an exchange order serve different purposes. The deposit address belongs to the exchange route and receives the user's Ethereum. The payout address belongs to the user and should receive Bitcoin after the order conditions are met. These fields are not interchangeable, even if a wallet interface accepts any pasted string.

Address format can reveal an obvious mismatch, but it does not confirm ownership or guarantee the correct network. An Ethereum address normally looks different from a Bitcoin address, yet several Ethereum-compatible networks use the same format. Important: visual similarity between addresses does not make their networks compatible.

Why the network matters more than format alone

ETH can move on the Ethereum main network and as a supported representation on other networks. A wallet may display a similar address in several compatible environments, while the exchange service accepts deposits only through the network named in the order. Matching characters do not correct a transfer made on the wrong network.

The BTC payout should likewise use the Bitcoin network unless the order explicitly describes another product. Tokenized Bitcoin on a different network is not the same asset as BTC recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain. Practical conclusion: verify the asset name and network name separately in the sending wallet, exchange order, and receiving wallet.

How to verify the Bitcoin receiving address

Create a fresh receiving address in a wallet you control. Confirm that you have opened a Bitcoin account rather than Ethereum, a tokenized asset, or a test network. If the wallet presents both a QR code and text, confirm that both representations lead to the same address.

Paste the address into the payout field, then compare the beginning, several middle segments, and the ending with the value in the wallet. A full character-by-character check is safer than inspecting only the edges. Avoid manual entry and do not retrieve the address from an old message: the wallet may now use a different address type, or access to the former account may have been lost.

Before creating the order, make sure the wallet can display transaction history and give you access to received BTC. For a custodial deposit address, read the platform's current rules. Supported formats, minimum credits, and other requirements can change.

How to verify the Ethereum deposit address

Obtain the deposit address only from the active order on a verified domain or in the official application. Check the order identifier, ETH asset, network, address, amount, and validity of the details. Do not reuse an address from an email, messenger, or earlier exchange when the current order displays different information.

Select the network specified by the service, paste the address into the wallet, and compare it again after pasting. Clipboard malware can replace a copied value with a similar-looking string. Risk: the confirmation screen matters more than the value copied earlier because the address displayed for signing is the one that enters the transaction.

Determine whether the order requires a normal ETH transfer or a smart-contract interaction. Do not add a memo, tag, or arbitrary data unless the service explicitly requests it, and do not assume that the absence of such a field is an error.

Pre-confirmation address checklist

Repeat every check immediately before sending. If the page refreshes, the order expires, or the details change, pause and obtain current instructions through the official channel.

Item What to verify Main risk Action Deposit ETH and the active order address Transfer assigned to the wrong order Open the current details ETH network Network name in wallet and order Funds move on another network Require an exact match Payout Your own BTC address No access to the result Create it in your wallet BTC network Native Bitcoin or another product An incompatible asset arrives Check the account type Characters Beginning, middle, and end Clipboard substitution Compare after pasting Order Amount, status, and validity Use of outdated details Stop on any mismatch

Test transfers and transaction status

When the service rules and minimum amount permit it, a small test transfer can confirm the route before the main amount is sent. Account for the network cost and order conditions first. Some orders do not accept a deposit split across transactions, so never run a test automatically without checking.

After sending, retain the transaction hash and open it in an explorer for the correct blockchain. Inspect the network, recipient, amount, and status. The hash proves that a transaction exists, but it does not replace the service's confirmation policy or show that the exchange is already complete. Important: the recipient's current rules determine the required confirmations.

Address substitution and other warning signs

Stop if the address changes after pasting, the site opens on an unfamiliar domain, the browser reports a connection problem, or someone asks you to send funds to new details outside the order. Urgency and a promise of a special rate do not make an external address safe.

Never disclose a seed phrase, private key, password, or two-factor code for an address check. An order identifier and public transaction hash are sufficient for support to begin reviewing a case; wallet secrets are unnecessary. Warning sign: a request to install remote-access software or sign an unexplained message should stop the operation.

the confirmation address differs from the active order address;

the network names in the wallet and order do not match;

deposit details are supplied only by chat or email;

the recipient asks you to conceal the transaction purpose or source of funds;

a new refund address is proposed without an official process;

someone requests confidential wallet information.

What to do after entering a wrong address or network

If the transaction has not been signed, cancel the action and rebuild it with the correct parameters. Once it has been broadcast to a blockchain, a normal cancellation should not be expected. Do not send a second amount or pay an alleged unlocking charge until official support has reviewed the facts.

Preserve the order identifier, transaction hash, time, network, addresses, and interface screenshots without secret information. Contact the service through its official channel and also contact the receiving wallet provider if the address belongs to a custodial platform. Recovery depends on key control, network support, and a technical procedure; it cannot be guaranteed. Practical conclusion: accurate evidence helps trace the route, but it does not alter the blockchain record.

Frequently asked questions

Can the correct network be identified from an address alone? Not always. Multiple networks can use the same address format. Verify the explicit network name in the order, sending wallet, and receiving wallet. Should I send a test amount of ETH? A test is useful only when the service accepts multiple transfers and the amount meets its conditions. Review minimums, network costs, and the order's validity first. Is checking the first and last characters enough? That is a quick but incomplete check. Compare the full address, including several middle segments, and repeat the comparison on the transaction confirmation screen. What information should I give support after an error? Provide the order identifier, public transaction hash, network, addresses, amount, and time. Never send a seed phrase, private key, password, complete recovery code, or two-factor code.

Conclusion

Address verification in an Ethereum-to-Bitcoin exchange has two independent goals: send ETH safely to the active order details and receive BTC at a Bitcoin address you control. Check the asset and network separately, compare the address after pasting, inspect the signing screen, and retain the transaction hash. If any detail conflicts, stop before sending and use only the official support channel.