A Bitcoin-to-Ethereum exchange uses two different address systems: a BTC deposit address for paying the order and an Ethereum address for receiving the result. A mistake can be irreversible, so the address should never be checked as an isolated string. The safer approach is to verify the direction, receiving network, source of each address, amount, and order status as one complete transaction context.

Why matching a few characters is not enough

The Ethereum receiving address belongs to your wallet, while the Bitcoin payment address is normally generated for a specific exchange order. Reusing details from an old order, copying an address from a message, or confusing the send and receive fields can prevent automatic processing and may send funds to the wrong destination.

Practical rule. Verify every address together with its field label, asset, network, and order number. A saved address without that context is not reliable evidence that it belongs to the current transaction.

Confirm the exchange direction first

Before copying any details, confirm that the order says you send BTC and receive ETH. Review the amount sent, estimated amount received, rate policy, and order lifetime. If the page reloads or a new order is created, repeat the address check from the beginning.

This guide refers to native Bitcoin and Ethereum on the expected main networks. Wrapped assets, tokens with similar names, and internal platform balances are not automatically equivalent to native BTC or ETH.

Verify the Ethereum receiving address

Open the receive section of a wallet you control and select Ethereum. Confirm the network before copying the address. Paste it into the order form, then compare the first and last characters with the wallet value.

An ETH address often begins with 0x, but that prefix is also used by other EVM networks. It does not prove that the selected network is correct. If either the wallet or exchange page leaves the network unclear, stop and clarify the route before paying.

copy the address from the ETH receive screen again;

compare the first and last 6–8 characters;

confirm the same network in the wallet and order;

do not use an address from a chat or an old screenshot.

Verify the Bitcoin payment address

The BTC address should appear inside the current order on the official service domain. Copy it immediately before payment, paste it into your wallet, and compare both ends again. Do not proceed automatically if the wallet reports an unusual format or the address changes after a page refresh.

BTCChange24 may be considered as one possible route, but a brand name never replaces checking the domain, order, and payment details. An address sent by an unrelated account claiming to be support should be treated as unverified.

Pre-payment address checklist

Work through the checks in order. If one item does not match, creating a new order or contacting the official support channel is safer than trying to recover an incorrect transfer later.

Check Where to verify Main risk Action BTC → ETH direction Order form and final screen Assets reversed Do not pay until corrected ETH receiving network Wallet and service terms Unsupported network Use one confirmed network ETH address Your own wallet Old or third-party address Compare both ends BTC payment address Current order Phishing or expired order Copy it again Amount and lifetime Order summary Underpayment or rate change Review before confirming

Protect against clipboard replacement

Malware and malicious browser extensions can replace cryptocurrency addresses in the clipboard. Always compare the address after pasting it. For a meaningful amount, consider checking it on a second device or using a QR code from a trusted interface while still verifying the displayed value.

A normal exchange does not require your seed phrase, private key, or remote access to your device. Support may reasonably ask for an order number and transaction hash, but those requests are fundamentally different from asking for wallet control.

Test transfers and transaction fees

A test payment can reduce risk for a large transfer only when the order rules allow partial payments. Some services expect the exact amount in a single transaction, and splitting it may trigger manual processing. Check the policy first and decide whether two network fees are justified.

Also confirm how the Bitcoin wallet handles its miner fee. If the fee is deducted from the amount instead of added on top, the service may receive less BTC than the order requires.

Keep evidence after payment

Save the order number, creation time, direction, both addresses, expected amount, rate conditions, and BTC transaction hash. Follow confirmations in a block explorer and compare them with the order status. This helps distinguish a network delay from a payment that was not detected.

If the status does not change, do not send a second payment immediately. First verify that the BTC transaction is visible and the destination matches the order, then contact official support with the order number and txid.

Frequently asked questions

Can the correct Ethereum network be identified from the address alone? No. The 0x format is shared by several EVM networks. Verify the network separately in the wallet, order, and service terms. What if BTC was already sent to the wrong address? Keep the txid and order evidence and contact the official support channel immediately. Recovery is not guaranteed because a confirmed BTC transaction is normally irreversible. Should I copy the payment address again for every order? Yes. Payment details may be tied to one order and its lifetime. An old address should not be assumed valid for a new transaction. Is comparing four characters enough? Compare both the beginning and end, preferably 6–8 characters on each side. For a large transfer, verify the full value or use a second device.

Conclusion

A safer BTC-to-ETH exchange starts with context: the direction, network, current order, and purpose of each address. Address comparison, clipboard protection, amount checks, and a saved txid take only a few minutes and can prevent an irreversible error.