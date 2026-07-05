What to Check Before Using Web3 Choosing a Service for Different User Goals

Web3 gives access to DeFi, NFTs, decentralized applications, on-chain games, multi-chain wallets, and new financial tools. But before connecting a wallet to the first attractive service, you need to understand the goal, network, smart-contract risk, wallet type, fees, and permissions you are granting. In Web3, one careless click can be enough to lose control over funds.

Define the use case

Web3 is too broad to be treated as one thing. One user wants to store assets, another wants to swap tokens, a third wants to use DeFi, a fourth wants to buy NFTs, and someone else is testing new apps. Each scenario requires a different security level.

If the goal is storage, wallet backup matters most. If the goal is DeFi, audits, liquidity, contract risk, and approvals matter more. If the goal is NFTs or games, verify the collection, link, and marketplace before signing.

Practical example. For a new dApp, create a separate wallet, fund it with a limited amount, and do not connect your main long-term wallet.

Choose the wallet type

A wallet does not merely show a balance; it signs actions. Wallet choice depends on amount, activity frequency, and risk tolerance.

Wallet type Best use case Main risk Mobile wallet Small amounts, quick actions, beginners Lost phone, phishing, malicious apps Browser extension dApps, DeFi, NFTs Fake websites, bad extensions, approvals Hardware wallet Long-term storage and larger balances Backup mistakes, second-hand devices, blind signing Burner wallet Testing, new apps, airdrops Should never hold significant funds

Term explained. A burner wallet is a separate temporary wallet for risky or experimental actions. It limits damage if a dApp turns out to be malicious.

Check the network and fees

Before using a service, confirm the network: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Solana, Base, or another chain. The same token name may exist on multiple networks, but that does not mean it can be sent anywhere.

Fees differ. One network may charge cents, while another may require several dollars or more during congestion. In addition to a swap, you may pay for approve, bridge, claim, mint, or liquidity withdrawal transactions.

Common mistake. A user sends tokens to a network that the target service does not support and then has to pay for a bridge or search for a complicated route back.

Check the service

Do not connect your wallet only because a link appeared in Telegram, Discord, or an advertisement. Verify the official website, social accounts, documentation, domain history, contracts, user reports, and community warnings. Web3 phishing copies can look almost perfect.

compare the link with official sources;

check whether the site is a fresh clone;

look for documentation and a clear team;

evaluate liquidity and protocol history;

do not sign a transaction if you do not understand it.

For DeFi, do not look only at yield. Ask where the yield comes from. Very high returns without a clear economic explanation usually mean high risk.

Understand permissions

In Web3, users often sign not only transfers but also permissions for smart contracts to spend tokens. This is called approve. If you grant unlimited approval to a malicious contract, it may drain approved tokens without a new obvious payment from your side.

Before signing, read what the wallet is asking for: sending funds, approving token spending, connecting a website, signing a message, switching networks, or interacting with a contract.

Expert micro-insight. The safer approach is to grant limited approvals, revoke old permissions regularly, and avoid using your main wallet for new dApps.

Match the service to the goal

For storage, choose a reliable wallet and clear backup process. For token swaps, use a DEX with liquidity, reasonable slippage, and verified tokens. For DeFi, choose protocols with history, audits, clear yield sources, and visible risks. For NFTs, verify the collection, marketplace, and signature request.

If your goal is airdrops or testnets, use a separate wallet. If you operate regularly with larger amounts, separate wallets by purpose: storage wallet, working wallet, and experimental wallet.

Red flags

Danger signs include guaranteed yield, urgent mint, high-pressure presale, request for seed phrase, cloned website, unclear contract, no documentation, fake comments, and direct messages from “support”.

A legitimate service never needs your seed phrase. Support should not ask you to “sync your wallet” through an external form. Any website asking for a recovery phrase is almost certainly trying to steal funds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use one wallet for all Web3 activity? Technically yes, but it is a weak practice. Separate storage, daily operations, and experiments. What is more dangerous: connecting a wallet or signing? Connection usually reveals the address, while a signature can grant permission, send funds, or confirm an action. Always read what you sign. Should I revoke approvals? Yes, especially if you use DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and new dApps often. Old permissions should be reviewed and removed. How do I know a service is real? Verify the link through official sources, documentation, social profiles, repositories, contracts, and project history.

Conclusion

Before using Web3, check more than the interface. Understand your goal, wallet, network, fees, service reputation, permissions, and the consequences of each signature.

The best approach is to separate wallets, start with small amounts, refuse unclear signatures, and clean up old approvals.