What to Check Before Using Web3 Risks Verification and Security

Web3 gives users direct control over assets, but that control comes with responsibility for every wallet connection, signature, approval, and transaction. Many losses happen not because of advanced hacking, but because of phishing links, careless signatures, excessive approvals, or the wrong network. A disciplined checklist before each action is the simplest protection.

Verify the site before connecting

Phishing copies of Web3 apps can look convincing. The difference may be one character in the domain, a sponsored search result, a fake social account, or a link sent in a private message. Open dApps from bookmarks, official documentation, or verified project profiles.

Check the domain character by character.

Avoid random ads and unsolicited links.

Compare the URL with official documentation.

Be suspicious of urgency, airdrops, and bonus pressure.

Never enter a seed phrase on any website.

Check wallet and network

Before connecting, confirm that you are using the intended wallet and blockchain network. A wrong network can cause failed transactions, unnecessary fees, or assets arriving somewhere inconvenient to manage.

Practical insight. Use a separate wallet with a limited balance for new dApps. Long-term storage and experimental Web3 activity should not live in the same address.

Understand what you are signing

A Web3 signature is not always a transfer. It can be a login, an approval, an order, or an action that changes asset ownership. Do not approve requests if the wallet shows an unknown method, an unexpected contract, or permissions that seem broader than necessary.

Risk How it appears What to do Phishing Similar domain or unsolicited link. Use only verified addresses. Excessive approval A contract can spend tokens. Limit the amount and revoke later. Blind signing The wallet does not clearly explain the action. Do not sign without understanding it.

Approvals: the permission risk

An approval allows a smart contract to interact with tokens in your wallet. Some interfaces request unlimited approval. It is convenient, but risky: if the contract or interface is malicious, broad permissions can lead to serious losses.

Approve only the needed amount when possible. Check the contract address in a block explorer. Review and revoke old approvals periodically. Do not approve requests that appear without your action.

Review the transaction before confirmation

Before pressing Confirm, check the network, fee, asset, amount, recipient, contract, and action type. Wallet warnings deserve attention. If the Web3 action is part of a wider route, such as later exchanging assets through a service like BTCChange24, think through custody, network compatibility, and verification before moving funds.

If you signed something suspicious

Stop interacting with the site. Disconnect the dApp, check token approvals, move remaining assets to a clean address if the risk is high, and save transaction details for analysis. Acting quickly is better than hoping nothing happens.

Frequently asked questions

Is WalletConnect itself unsafe? The connection protocol is usually not the main problem. Losses more often come from phishing dApps, malicious signature requests, or careless approvals. Should I connect my main wallet to new dApps? Prefer not to. For testing and unfamiliar services, use a separate wallet with a small balance. What should I do with unlimited approvals? If they are not needed continuously, limit them or revoke them after the operation using a trusted approval-management tool.

Conclusion

Web3 safety is built on routine discipline: genuine site, correct network, understandable signature, limited approvals, and careful transaction review. Do not sign what you do not understand, and do not expose your main holdings to every new application.