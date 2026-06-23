What to Check Before Using Web3 Beginner Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

A first Web3 experience often fails not because the technology is too complex, but because of simple actions: connecting to a phishing site, choosing the wrong network, signing an unclear permission, leaving an unlimited approval or sending away all native token needed for gas. Before using DeFi, an NFT marketplace, a bridge or any dApp, a short checklist is cheaper than recovering from a mistake.

What to check before connecting a wallet

A Web3 service does not need your password; it needs actions you confirm in your wallet. The signature screen is the real safety boundary. If you do not understand what you are signing, stop. Connecting a wallet usually does not move funds by itself, but approvals and signatures can allow a contract to spend tokens or perform actions.

Term explained. Approval is permission for a smart contract to spend a token. Signature is a cryptographic confirmation of a message or action. Both are normal Web3 tools, but dangerous when the site is fake or the request is unclear.

Check the domain and the link source

Web3 phishing often copies the interface of a known dApp. The difference may be one letter in the domain, a sponsored search result, a fake social account or “support” in direct messages. Before connecting, open the site from official project sources and bookmark the verified address.

Typical mistake. A user searches for a dApp, clicks an ad, connects the wallet and signs an approval. The interface looks familiar, but the contract belongs to attackers.

Check network and gas

The same token can exist on different networks, while the wallet may be connected to Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base or another network. If the dApp expects one network and the user works on another, the action may fail or the asset may end up in an unexpected place.

You also need the network’s native token for fees: ETH for Ethereum and many L2 scenarios, BNB for BNB Chain, the relevant native token for Polygon depending on wallet/network setup, TON for TON-related flows, and so on. Do not send away the entire native-token balance if you still need it for future actions.

Checklist before the first Web3 action

Pre-check Why it matters Typical mistake What to do first dApp domain Protects against phishing Clicking ads or chat links Open from official sources Wallet network Defines where the action happens Using the wrong network Match wallet and dApp network Gas for fees Required for transactions Sending all native token away Keep a small fee reserve Approval Lets a contract spend tokens Signing unlimited approval blindly Limit amount or reject Message signature May not be harmless Signing unreadable text Read the screen and cancel suspicious requests

Approvals: limit and revoke them

Many dApps request permission to spend tokens. Sometimes the wallet suggests unlimited approval. This is convenient for repeated use, but it increases damage if the contract is malicious or compromised. A beginner should prefer approving only the necessary amount when the wallet and dApp allow it.

After using a service, periodically review active approvals with tools such as Revoke.cash, DeBank or wallet-built permission controls. Revoking does not recover stolen assets, but it can reduce the chance of future spending through old permissions.

A signature is not just a formality

A wallet may display a signature as a simple message, but it can authorize important actions: NFT listing, token transfer permission, order confirmation or service login with rights. If the signature text is unreadable, the contract is unknown or the site pressures you with a timer, do not sign.

Practical example. A user sees a “free airdrop”, connects a wallet and signs a message. In reality, the signature authorizes an NFT sale or token spending. The free bonus becomes an asset loss.

Separate wallets by risk

Do not use one wallet for everything. A practical setup is: one main wallet for storage, one hot wallet for regular Web3 activity and one test wallet for new dApps. Keep only the amount you are willing to risk on an experimental wallet.

Store your seed phrase offline and never enter it into a website. A real dApp does not need your seed phrase. If a site asks for it “to sync” or “restore access”, it is very likely a theft attempt.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it safe just to connect a wallet to a dApp? Connection alone usually does not move assets, but it leads to approvals and signatures. The danger begins when the user confirms an unclear action. What is unlimited approval and why is it risky? It gives a contract permission to spend a token without a specific limit. It is convenient, but increases risk if the contract is malicious or compromised. How often should I revoke permissions? There is no fixed rule, but regularly reviewing active approvals and removing unused ones is a good habit, especially after testing new dApps. Can assets be recovered after a phishing signature? Often not. You can revoke remaining approvals, move surviving assets and document the incident, but recovery depends on the case and is usually not guaranteed.

Conclusion

Web3 does not require fear; it requires discipline. Before the first action, check the domain, network, gas, contract address, approval meaning and signature text. Use a separate wallet for experiments and avoid keeping unnecessary funds there.

The simple rule is: if the wallet asks you to confirm something you do not understand, cancel. In Web3, the “sign” button is often more important than the “send” button.