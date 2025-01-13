SBP Disconnect irrelevant cards and save your money

Important Article for Those Who Specify a Phone Number Linked to SBP for Card Payments

We strongly recommend disconnecting any irrelevant cards from the SBP (Fast Payment System), including but not limited to:

1. Expired cards;

2. Credit cards (if you do not want to receive payments on them);

3. Cards under judicial arrest;

4. Cards that are no longer in your possession for any reason.

When choosing this payment method, ensure that the "Display Default Bank" option is disabled in the SBP settings of your banking apps.

Sometimes clients are unaware or forget about issues with cards linked to SBP.

Now for the reverse scenario: a service operator error. In this case, refer to Clause 5.13 of the Rules. According to this clause, our cryptocurrency exchange service will return funds to the correct SBP details provided the client first returns the funds mistakenly sent to the incorrect card. The full text of the Rules is available via the provided link.

In the first scenario, you may lose your money. In the second, the issue is resolved fairly easily. However, it’s not always so straightforward.

For example, if the client’s funds are immediately seized by a court ruling, the client may be unable to return the funds to us—or if they can, it could become highly inconvenient, requiring funds from another source. There are countless possible scenarios: a spouse spent the money, the card was lost, etc.

To minimize risks, please disable the above-mentioned option. If you are unable to do this in your banking app for any reason, we recommend contacting your bank's support team with the appropriate request.

Funds secured. Peace of mind preserved.