Looking at the crypto market soberly, two platforms consistently hold system-forming status: Bitcoin as digital gold and Ethereum as the “computer for everything else.” It’s no accident that search suggestions and queries like buy ethereum, buy eth, buy ethereum, ethereum transfer, sell ethereum, exchange ethereum, ethereum exchange, exchange ETH, cryptocurrency exchange, crypto exchange, online cryptocurrency exchange are everyday reality. Below—briefly and to the point—are the reasons why Ethereum is so popular, how convenient its blockchain is, which features set it apart from other networks, and what to expect next.

Why Ethereum Is Popular

Out-of-the-box programmability. Unlike Bitcoin, which is intentionally minimalist, ethereum was conceived as a general-purpose blockchain for any kind of application—from DeFi and NFTs to gaming economies and DAOs. As co-founder Vitalik Buterin aptly put it: “the internet of money should not cost more than 5 cents per transaction”—his principled bar for accessibility and scalability in everyday scenarios remains a north star for the entire ecosystem. Link to the author: Vitalik Buterin — X (formerly Twitter). A strong ideological foundation. Gavin Wood, one of Ethereum’s creators and the author of the term Web3, put it succinctly: “Less trust, more truth.” In other words, less blind reliance on intermediaries and more provable transparency through cryptography and open source. Link to the author: Gavin Wood — X; wired.com. Standards and composability. ERC-20, ERC-721, ERC-1155, and others made ethereum the largest venue for tokens, collections, and tools—contracts easily “click” together (composability), accelerating innovation and code reuse. The application economy. At the base you have ETH as “fuel,” on top—L2 layers, widgets, oracles, wallets; all of it is continually improving. For users, that means it’s easier to onboard, easier to build something of your own, and easier to scale.

How Ethereum’s Blockchain Is Convenient Right Now

Account Abstraction (ERC-4337): it lets wallets become smart accounts—recoverable without a seed phrase, able to pay gas in any token, batch actions “in one click,” and even have developers sponsor gas for users. It’s a UX leap that removes “first-mile friction.” (alchemy.com; docs.erc4337.io)

Rollups + Dencun (EIP-4844): in March 2024 the network shipped proto-danksharding—special data “blobs” for L2. Result: significantly cheaper L2 transactions and higher throughput without sacrificing L1 security. Officially emphasized: the primary focus is reducing fees on L2. (ethereum.org; KuCoin)

Restaking (EigenLayer): a new building block for the security economy. It allows already-staked ETH (or LSTs) to be re-pledged to external services, “multiplying” the utility—and potentially the yield—of stake (with risks, of course). (Consensys — The Ethereum Company)

Energy efficiency after the Merge: the switch to Proof-of-Stake reduced the network’s energy consumption by roughly ~99.95%, notably strengthening Ethereum’s position as “green” infrastructure. (ethereum.org)

Features Many Competitors Lack

Scalability without abandoning decentralization. The rollup-centric roadmap (The Merge → The Surge and beyond) keeps L1 security while moving user activity to L2 with cheap data blobs. It’s a strategic balance not every network achieves. (ethereum.org) Wallet-side UX innovation. Thanks to ERC-4337, you get social recovery, one-swipe approvals, app-paid gas, and even custom security logic—“wallets as apps,” not just addresses. (alchemy.com) Environmental edge for enterprises and the public sector. Post-Merge energy cuts opened doors for pilots with banks, fintechs, and regulators—an important practical argument in their rulebooks and ESG policies. (Reuters) A consensus leaning toward radical transparency. As Brian Armstrong (CEO, Coinbase) put it: “we’ll see the emergence of on-chain accounting”—transparent, on-chain organizational reporting via smart contracts. Link to the author: Brian Armstrong — X; Coinbase.

Practical Takeaways for Users

If your goal is to buy ethereum or buy eth and then try DeFi/NFT/games, a sensible path is:

• choose a regulated platform/browser wallet with ERC-4337 support (for easier, cheaper onboarding);

• bridge funds to L2 (Arbitrum/Optimism/Base, etc.)—after Dencun, fees there are noticeably lower;

• then make any ethereum transfer between addresses in the ecosystem.

If your goal is to sell ethereum, exchange ethereum, ethereum exchange—pay attention to the cryptocurrency exchange, fee structure, liquidity, and whether cheap L2 on/off-ramps are available. Some users prefer an online cryptocurrency exchange with instant quotes; others want a full-fledged exchange with deep liquidity and robust reporting. Phrases like exchange ETH and crypto exchange are exactly what you’ll type into search; it’s crucial to check both the fee table and supported networks so you don’t overpay L1 gas when the same operation can be done on L2 for pennies. (ethereum.org)

Why Ethereum “Stands Beside” Bitcoin

• Different role, no less important. Bitcoin is the value layer; ethereum is the functionality layer where smart contracts, tokens, DAOs, and entire markets live.

• Network effects: developers, standards, infrastructure, and interoperability create “stickiness” that’s hard to replicate quickly.

• Technological evolution: the Merge is done; The Surge (scaling via rollups) and the advance of AA are underway. It’s a public, step-by-step roadmap with tangible user benefits. (ethereum.org)

Forecasts: What the Community Expects

• Account abstraction everywhere. Seedless wallets, gas payments in any token, and app-sponsored gas become the norm—lowering entry barriers for Web2 audiences. (alchemy.com)

• L2 as the default. Most day-to-day activity moves to rollup networks; L1 remains the “supreme court” and the store of security/value. (ethereum.org)

• A restaking economy. Ethereum’s security becomes an exportable service—new protocols purchase it, while ETH holders decide what to underwrite. Managing yield-versus-risk becomes a central theme. (Consensys — The Ethereum Company)

• More “real-world” use. Asset tokenization, on-chain reporting, and on-chain compliance push enterprises and governments toward pilots and integrations where ethereum is already a de-facto standard. (Coinbase)



A Short Set of Quotes with Links to People and Their Socials

• Vitalik Buterin (X): “the internet of money should not cost more than 5 cents per transaction.” — X (formerly Twitter)

• Gavin Wood (X): “Less trust, more truth.” — wired.com

• Brian Armstrong (X): “we’ll see the emergence of on-chain accounting.” — Coinbase



Conclusion

Ethereum has become to value and agreements what the internet became to information: a universal environment for assets, contracts, and applications. Its popularity isn’t “coin hype” but the result of programmability, L2-driven scalability, account-abstraction wallet convenience, and a hard-line commitment to transparency. For end users, this shows up in practical scenarios—from “buy eth” and a first ethereum transfer to complex DeFi protocols. For businesses and governments, it’s controlled, auditable infrastructure with a real economy. And yes, there are still challenges (security, UX nuances, regulation), but the direction is clear: less trust—more verifiable truth; fewer barriers—more utility; less friction—more people on-chain.

In short: ethereum competes with Bitcoin today not despite its different role, but because of it. And that “different role” makes it the #1 choice for those who want not only to store value, but to build on top of it.



Btcchange24: Small but Handy Exchange Directions

A quick selection of popular options if you need a cryptocurrency exchange/online cryptocurrency exchange focused on RUB:

• Bitcoin ↔ RUB (SBP) — fast deals, convenient both ways.

• Ethereum (ETH) ↔ RUB (SBP) — for those who want to first buy ethereum/buy eth, then cash out to fiat (or vice versa).

• USDT (TRC20) ↔ RUB (MIR) — a practical bridge between exchanges, wallets, and banks.

• Monero (XMR) ↔ RUB (SBP) — alternatives for those diversifying assets.

Before exchanging, double-check the network (ERC20/TRC20, etc.), current limits, and fees so you don’t overpay for gas or conversion.