Exchange Tether USDT TRC20 to Cash USD in Moscow

1) All transactions undergo AML verification upon receipt of funds.

2) Cash is received via courier.

3) The rate is calculated using data from the Binance exchange and includes the exchange service fee 1.45 %.

4) The rate is fixed after funds are received in our wallet.

5) Number of required network confirmations: 20

6) Cryptocurrency must be sent BEFORE the meeting so that we can reserve the required amount of cash in advance.

7) At the meeting, we verify the actual amount with the amount specified in the request. Additional verifications may also be carried out between the recipient and the sender. We then issue the cash.

8) For exchanges of funds less than $10,000, an additional 2% fee is charged. BE CAREFUL WHEN MAKING AN EXCHANGE!