Contest
en
en
English
uk
Українська
ru
Русский

T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB to Monero XMR  

This direction requires verification of the account T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB

This operation is performed manually.

Applications are processed during service business hours. Applications received outside of business hours are processed in the morning

Deposit time: Usually, 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 15 minutes, but sometimes applications can take up to 30-60 minutes to process. In rare cases, the transfer may take 72 hours due to the speed at which the recipient bank processes the payment. Sometimes a withdrawal for one application occurs in several transactions.

Start an exchange

Change T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB to Monero XMR

To exchange, you need to perform several steps:

  1. Read the terms and conditions of the contract for the provision of services, by pressing the «Start exchange» button you confirm agreement «Rules».
  2. Fill in all fields of the submitted form. Click the button «Start exchange».
  3. Pay the request. To do this, you should make a transfer of the required amount, following the instructions on our website.
  4. After performing the specified actions, the system will move you to the "Request status" page, where the status of your transfer will be specified
Support