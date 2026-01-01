This direction requires verification of the account T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB

This operation is performed manually.

Applications are processed during service business hours. Applications received outside of business hours are processed in the morning

Deposit time: Usually, 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 15 minutes, but sometimes applications can take up to 30-60 minutes to process. In rare cases, the transfer may take 72 hours due to the speed at which the recipient bank processes the payment. Sometimes a withdrawal for one application occurs in several transactions.