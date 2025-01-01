Contest
Change Bitcoin BTC to VISA | MasterCard AMD

This operation is performed manually.

The rate will be finalized after we receive 2 confirmations of the transaction by the Bitcoin network. The fixation is based on the deviation of the rate in the request compared to the Exchange in percentage terms. Deviations from the Exchange rate are possible within the operation of the rate parser within 1-2 minutes.

Processing time: 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 30 minutes, but sometimes requests may take up to 120 minutes. In rare cases, the transfer may take longer due to issues on the part of the banks.

Give

Icon currency take

Bitcoin BTC

Amount *

Min:  0.0005

 - 

Max:  0.139

Take

Icon currency give

VISA | MasterCard AMD

Rate: 1: 34419345.908912

Amount *

Reserve:  196478082.85

ФИО владельца * *
Icon currency take
Card Number *
Icon currency take
номер банковского счета
Icon currency take
Telegram or WhatsApp * *
Icon currency take
Show Bank *
Icon currency take
E-mail * *

