This operation is performed manually.
Applications are processed during service business hours. Applications received outside of business hours are processed in the morning
The course is fixed for 1 hour. Crediting to our account occurs after we receive 20 confirmations of the transaction by the Tether Tron (TRC20) network.
Deposit time: Usually, 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 30 minutes, but sometimes applications can take up to 80-120 minutes to process. In rare cases, the transfer may take 72 hours due to the speed at which the recipient bank processes the payment. Sometimes a withdrawal for one application occurs in several transactions.
Tether TRC20 USDT
Min:
50.00
-
Max:
15000.00
VISA | MasterCard KGS
Rate:
1: 87.3908
Reserve:
120057480.02