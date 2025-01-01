This operation is performed manually.

The rate will be finalized after we receive 2 confirmations of the transaction by the Bitcoin network. The fixation is based on the deviation of the rate in the request compared to the Exchange in percentage terms. Deviations from the Exchange rate are possible within the operation of the rate parser within 1-2 minutes.

Processing time: 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 30 minutes, but sometimes requests may take up to 120 minutes. In rare cases, the transfer may take longer due to issues on the part of the banks.