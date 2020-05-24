To get your partnership link, you need to enter your account using email and password then go to 'profile' section 'partnership program' and your partnership link is located below.

When the user is moving from monitoring, the Cur_from and Cur_to GET-parameters can be added to the URL of the exchanger’s URL.As names of currencies, short letter codes are used.These data must be used to redirect the user to the page of the exchange direction selected by the user earlier in monitoring, or for an automatic substitution of selected currencies in the lists of choice.

Example link with parameters: https://www.btcchange24.com/ref/XXXXXX/?cur_from=PMUSD&cur_to=BTC