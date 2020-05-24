Partner integration docs
Integration with monitoring
To get your partnership link, you need to enter your account using email and password then go to 'profile' section 'partnership program' and your partnership link is located below.
The exchange item can take Cur_from and Cur_to GET parameters, transmitted from monitoring at the time of the user transition to the exile to the exchanger website.
When the user is moving from monitoring, the Cur_from and Cur_to GET-parameters can be added to the URL of the exchanger’s URL.As names of currencies, short letter codes are used.These data must be used to redirect the user to the page of the exchange direction selected by the user earlier in monitoring, or for an automatic substitution of selected currencies in the lists of choice.
Example link with parameters: https://www.btcchange24.com/ref/XXXXXX/?cur_from=PMUSD&cur_to=BTC
Links to export courses:
https://www.btcchange24.com/service/export/xml/:codeJSON
https://www.btcchange24.com/service/export/json/:codeTXT
https://www.btcchange24.com/service/export/txt/:code
API for partnersHow to get API-Key?
URL: https://www.btcchange24.com/service/partner/api.php
api_action – pp
api_key – Your personal key
method – Module APA method
The link to the API will look approximately as follows:
get_info - Information about the account and payment methods
Options:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Additional parameters are not accepted
Result:
{ status: "success", error: 0, error_text: "", data: { balance: 15, totalReceived: 0, link: "test", min_payout: 99999999, items: { }, }, }
get_exchanges- Your partnerships
Options:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|start_time
|Integer
|No
|the time from which to display data (unix)
|end_time
|Integer
|No
|the time to which display data (unix)
Result:
{ status: "success", error: 0, error_text: "", data: { items: { 1895: { id: 1895, time: 1590356264, date: "2020-05-24 21:37:44", course_give: 0, course_get: 241.57, amount_give: 0, amount_get: 241.57, exchange_success: 1, accrued: 1, partner_reward: 0, user_hash: "1r7", } } } }
get_links- Partnerships
Options:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|start_time
|Integer
|No
|the time from which to display data (unix)
|end_time
|Integer
|No
|the time to which display data (unix)
Result:
{ status: "success", error: 0, error_text: "", data: { items: { 1631577600: { id: 1631577600, time: 1631577600, date: "2021-09-14 00:00:00", browser: "Unknown", ip: "0.0.0.0", referrer: "", user_hash: "613fe600", query_string: "" } } } }