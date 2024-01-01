Exchange Toncoin (TON) to T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB  

This operation is performed manually.
Applications are processed during service business hours. Applications received outside of business hours are processed in the morning
The rate will be finally fixed after we receive 20 confirmations of the transaction by the Toncoin TON network. Fixation is made depending on the deviation of the exchange rate in the application to the Exchange as a percentage. Deviations from the Exchange rate within the course of the course parser are possible within 1-2 minutes.
Deposit time: Usually, 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 10 minutes, but sometimes applications can take up to 30-60 minutes to process. In rare cases, the transfer may take 72 hours due to the speed at which the recipient bank processes the payment. Sometimes a withdrawal for one application occurs in several transactions.
TONCOIN TON
Min:
148.47
-
Max:
593.88
T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB
Rate:
1: 332.3919339
Reserve:
54898370.90
How to Sell and Withdraw Toncoin (TON) to a Tinkoff Card With the rapid rise in popularity of Toncoin (TON), many users are seeking fast and secure ways to exchange and withdraw funds to their bank cards. If you're looking to sell Toncoin to Tinkoff, our exchange service offers a convenient and reliable way to do so with minimal effort. How to Exchange or Withdraw Toncoin to a Tinkoff Card? Exchanging Toncoin (TON) to a Tinkoff card is a process that takes just a few minutes. Here’s how it works: 1. Select Toncoin for exchange on our website.2. Enter the amount you want to exchange.3. Provide your Tinkoff card details.4. Confirm the transaction, and the money will be in your account in no time. After the digital asset is credited to our balance, the average processing time for the transaction is 5-10 minutes. Selling Toncoin for Rubles to a Tinkoff Card Our service allows you to sell Toncoin for rubles to a Tinkoff card, ensuring a fast and secure withdrawal process. This is especially convenient for those who need to quickly access funds without delays. We guarantee instant Toncoin withdrawal to a Tinkoff card, allowing you to receive the funds shortly after confirming the transaction. Transferring Toncoin to a Tinkoff card online is safe, utilizing modern data protection technologies to ensure speed and reliability.
Best Toncoin to Tinkoff Exchange Rate We offer competitive exchange rates to ensure that our users get the best value from their transactions. Rates are updated in real-time, so you can always exchange Toncoin at the most favorable rate. Why Choose Our Exchange? Our exchange, which facilitates Toncoin (TON) to Tinkoff transactions, stands out for several reasons: - 24/7 Support: We’re always ready to assist and answer any questions you may have.- Ease of Use: A user-friendly interface and quick transactions.- Competitive Rates: Continuously updated data to provide the best exchange rates.- Reliability: Secure transactions with no hidden fees. Thus, withdrawing TON to a Tinkoff card is simple and straightforward. Conclusion If you're looking to exchange or sell Toncoin (TON) for rubles with a Tinkoff card withdrawal, our exchange service offers a convenient solution for fast and secure transactions. You can start the process now and receive your funds on your card in no time!
You can also make an exchange on our website Toncoin to Sberbank.