Exchange T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB to Bitcoin (BTC)

This operation is performed manually.
Applications are processed during service business hours. Applications received outside of business hours are processed in the morning
Deposit time: Usually, 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 15 minutes, but sometimes applications can take up to 30-60 minutes to process. In rare cases, the transfer may take 72 hours due to the speed at which the recipient bank processes the payment. Sometimes a withdrawal for one application occurs in several transactions.
T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB
Min:
60000.00
-
Max:
200000.00
Bitcoin BTC
Rate:
9088231.79487201: 1
Reserve:
2.84441
How to Buy Bitcoin via Tinkoff: Step-by-Step Guide You can buy Bitcoin using Tinkoff in several ways, although the bank itself does not directly offer cryptocurrency purchase services. However, its tools can be used for transactions. This article outlines the main methods and steps to help you buy Bitcoin using Tinkoff services.One Popular Way to Buy Bitcoin via Tinkoff: The BTCChange24 Cryptocurrency Exchange This online exchange accepts payments from Tinkoff cards for purchasing Bitcoin. It's a fast and convenient option. Use their website: www.btcchange24.com.How to Buy Bitcoin on the Exchange Service Website 1. Create an OrderSpecify the amount you want to purchase, your Bitcoin wallet address, and your payment details. 2. Verify Your CardFollow the service's simple instructions to verify your card. If you encounter any difficulties, contact support via Telegram. 3. Pay for Your OrderUse the Tinkoff app to transfer the specified amount to the exchange’s account. 4. Receive BitcoinOnce your payment is confirmed, Bitcoin will be transferred to your wallet.Safety Tips 1. Be Careful When Making TransfersDouble-check the payment details before completing any transaction. 2. Never Share Personal InformationDo not give out passwords or access credentials to anyone. 3. Store Cryptocurrency in a Secure PlaceAfter purchasing, it is recommended to transfer Bitcoin to a secure wallet, such as a hardware wallet. Buying Bitcoin via Tinkoff is straightforward if you follow these instructions. Choose the method that works best for you and always adhere to safety rules. Additionally, Bitcoin can also be purchased using a Sberbank card on our website.