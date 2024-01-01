Exchange T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB to Bitcoin (BTC)









How to Buy Bitcoin via Tinkoff: Step-by-Step Guide



You can buy Bitcoin using Tinkoff in several ways, although the bank itself does not directly offer cryptocurrency purchase services. However, its tools can be used for transactions. This article outlines the main methods and steps to help you buy Bitcoin using Tinkoff services.





One Popular Way to Buy Bitcoin via Tinkoff:



The BTCChange24 Cryptocurrency Exchange



This online exchange accepts payments from Tinkoff cards for purchasing Bitcoin. It's a fast and convenient option. Use their website: www.btcchange24.com.





How to Buy Bitcoin on the Exchange Service Website



1. Create an Order

Specify the amount you want to purchase, your Bitcoin wallet address, and your payment details.



2. Verify Your Card

Follow the service's simple instructions to verify your card. If you encounter any difficulties, contact support via Telegram.



3. Pay for Your Order

Use the Tinkoff app to transfer the specified amount to the exchange’s account.



4. Receive Bitcoin

Once your payment is confirmed, Bitcoin will be transferred to your wallet.





Safety Tips



1. Be Careful When Making Transfers

Double-check the payment details before completing any transaction.



2. Never Share Personal Information

Do not give out passwords or access credentials to anyone.



3. Store Cryptocurrency in a Secure Place

After purchasing, it is recommended to transfer Bitcoin to a secure wallet, such as a hardware wallet.



Buying Bitcoin via Tinkoff is straightforward if you follow these instructions. Choose the method that works best for you and always adhere to safety rules.



Additionally, Bitcoin can also be purchased using a Sberbank card on our website.







