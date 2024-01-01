Exchange Circle (BEP20) USDC to T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB  

This operation is performed manually.
Applications are processed during service business hours. Applications received outside of business hours are processed in the morning
The rate will be finally fixed after we receive 15 confirmations of the transaction by the USDC BNB SMARTCHAIN(BEP20 network. Fixation is made depending on the deviation of the exchange rate in the application to the Exchange as a percentage. Deviations from the Exchange rate within the course of the course parser are possible within 1-2 minutes.
Deposit time: Usually, 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 10 minutes, but sometimes applications can take up to 30-60 minutes to process. In rare cases, the transfer may take 72 hours due to the speed at which the recipient bank processes the payment. Sometimes a withdrawal for one application occurs in several transactions.
Circle BEP20 USDC
Min:
559.57
-
Max:
2238.26
T-bank (Tinkoff) RUB
Rate:
1: 88.2957546
Reserve:
54898370.90
Fast and Secure Circle BEP20 USDC Exchange to Tinkoff If you need to exchange Circle BEP20 USDC to Tinkoff, we offer a simple and quick method with full control at every stage. How to Sell Circle BEP20 USDC to a Tinkoff Card? Our exchange service provides a convenient process:1. Select exchange direction — choose Circle BEP20 USDC to rubles via Tinkoff.2. Enter the amount for exchange.3. Provide card details for Tinkoff.4. Confirm the transaction, and funds will be transferred to your card. The process takes a few minutes, with an average bank credit time of 5-10 minutes after cryptocurrency is received. Advantages and Exchange Rates We offer the best exchange rate for Circle BEP20 USDC to rubles, updated in real-time to ensure maximum benefit. Our system guarantees transparency and security, with no hidden fees. Our 24/7 support is always ready to assist with any questions. Security is Our Priority Trust is crucial for any exchange service, so we protect all transactions with the latest encryption technologies. Transferring USDC BEP20 to Tinkoff occurs through secure channels, minimizing any risks. You can sell USDC in complete peace of mind, knowing our support is always available. Conclusion If you're looking to exchange Circle BEP20 USDC to Tinkoff, our service guarantees security, speed, and favorable conditions. You can trust us for a seamless and profitable exchange.You can also make an exchange on our website Circle USDC BEP20 to Sberbank.