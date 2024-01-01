Exchange Bitcoin (BTC) to Kaspi bank (KZT)      

This operation is performed manually.
The rate will be finalized after we receive 2 confirmations of the transaction by the Bitcoin network. The fixation is based on the deviation of the rate in the request compared to the Exchange in percentage terms. Deviations from the Exchange rate are possible within the operation of the rate parser within 1-2 minutes.
Processing time: 97% of withdrawal payments are processed within 30 minutes, but sometimes requests may take up to 120 minutes. In rare cases, the transfer may take longer due to issues on the part of the banks.
Bitcoin BTC
Min:
0.00415
-
Max:
0.10374
Kaspi KZT
Rate:
1: 48114747.09
Reserve:
134493589
Exchange Bitcoin for Kaspi: Convenience, Reliability, and Profitability Bitcoin is actively used for investments, transfers, and purchases. How can you exchange Bitcoin for tenge safely, quickly, and profitably? Our Bitcoin-to-Kaspi exchange service solves this task. Why choose our cryptocurrency exchange? SecurityEvery transaction is protected by modern encryption technologies. We ensure the safety of your funds and data. SpeedExchanging Bitcoin for Kaspi KZT takes just a few minutes. Funds are credited to your account without delays. TransparencyClear rates and no hidden fees allow you to know the exact credited amount in advance. You always see the real terms. SimplicityAn intuitive interface makes it easy to exchange Bitcoin for Kaspi, even if it’s your first time. How does the exchange process work? Select the exchange direction: Bitcoin (BTC) to Kaspi (KZT). Enter the amount and your Kaspi details. Confirm the application. Transfer the BTC amount to the specified address. Receive the money in your Kaspi account. Benefits of www.btcchange24.com 24/7 SupportWe’re always available to answer your questions and assist you. Satisfied CustomersHundreds of users trust our service. Reviews confirm the quality of our work. Accurate Amount CalculationThe calculator on the website shows exactly how much you’ll receive in Kaspi. Frequently Asked Questions What is the minimum exchange amount?The minimum amount is listed on the application page and depends on the current exchange rate. How long does the transfer take?Transfers are processed within 5–30 minutes after transaction confirmation. How secure is the exchange?All data and transactions are protected. We provide a high level of security. Exchanging with BTC Change 24 means convenience, reliability, and transparency. You can also exchange Tether TRC-20 USDT for Kaspi KZT.