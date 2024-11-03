Dear participants of our experimental online contest!
Yesterday, the BTCChange24 contest came to an end, and today we published the results on our Telegram channel.
The winner is participant number 19. You can check the details here.
Congratulations to the winner, and thank you to everyone who joined the event. Very soon, our cryptocurrency exchange will launch the second round.
Thank you all for being with us online. Until next time, and happy exchanges!
